A92 crash: Restrictions after two-car collision at notorious junction

Restrictions are in place on the A92 after a two-car crash during rush hour this morning.

Police were called this morning at around 8.25am after a collision between a Renault Scenic and a Vauxhall Meriva on the A92 southbound near the Balfarg junction.

The section of road has been restricted to one lane while recovery is carried out.

It is understood that there are no serious injuries.

The junction is a notorious accident blackspot, and is one of the key hazards that campaigners have been trying to resolve for over a decade.

Numerous ministers have visited the site in recent years, but campaigners have been frustrated by the lack of commitment towards making the junction safe.

