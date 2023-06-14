News you can trust since 1871
A92 crash: Road closed for 11 hours, two people taken to hospital

Part of the busy A92 was closed for eleven hours after a three-vehicle crash. Two people were taken to hospital.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read

It happened at the New Inn Roundabout, between Glenrothes and Ladybank on Tuesday afternoon, closing the road in both directions for a substantial period of time as police investigated. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles at New Inn Roundabout, Glenrothes, around 2.35pm. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment.”

The road fully reopened around 1.35am on Wednesday after it was cleared. Three appliances were also sent to the scene by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No details were given of any injuries sustained.

Police closed the road for 11 hours
