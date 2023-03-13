News you can trust since 1871
A92 crash: serious crash closes road between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy

A serious crash has closed part of the busy A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

Allan Crow
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

It happened around 2:30pm between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, sparking a response from the emergency services.

Police, who attended along with fire crews, advised motorists to avoid the area.

The crash closed carriageways in both directions;

A statement on from Police Scotland has advised motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “The A92 carriageway is closed between Bankhead Roundabout and Redhouse Roundabout following a serious road crash.

Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

