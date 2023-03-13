A92 crash: serious crash closes road between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy
A serious crash has closed part of the busy A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.
It happened around 2:30pm between the Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts, sparking a response from the emergency services.
Police, who attended along with fire crews, advised motorists to avoid the area.
The crash closed carriageways in both directions;
A statement on from Police Scotland has advised motorists to avoid the area.
A spokesperson said: “The A92 carriageway is closed between Bankhead Roundabout and Redhouse Roundabout following a serious road crash.
“Diversions are in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”