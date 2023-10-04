A92 crash: woman, 73, killed in three-vehicle crash
A woman has died following a three-vehicle crash on the A92.
The 73-year old was pronounced dead at the scene at the junction between Kilmany and Wormit in north-east Fife around 1:30pm on Tuesday. The crash closed the road in both directions until the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The woman has not yet been named by a police.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “At around 1.30pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92.
“A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin are aware.”
The road was reopened just before 3:00am on Wednesday.