A92 crash: woman in critical condition after three-car crash near Lochgelly

A woman is in a critical condition after a three-car crash which closed part of the A92 for several hours on Sunday.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:34 BST

The 28-year old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries after the crash near the slip road for the Lochgelly interchange. It involved three cars - a black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and red Citroen C4 - and police have launched an appeal for anyone with information to come forward

The incident happened around 1.45pm on Sunday, on the westbound carriageway. The driver of the Suzuki Swift, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries where her condition is described as critical.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, a 34-year-old woman, and two female passengers, both aged 32, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. No one else was injured. The road was closed and re-opened around 3.50pm.

The crash happened near the Lochgelly interchange.
The crash happened near the Lochgelly interchange.
Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with our crash investigation to get in touch. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage then please contact us.”

Call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1865 of Sunday, 21 May, 2023.

