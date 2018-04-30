A92 delays after two-car crash

The A92 eastbound was closed this afternoon after a collision between two cars.

The incident happened near the Lochgelly junction at around 4.20pm this afternoon.

One lane was later reopened, but delays are expected during rush hour.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called today to the A92 eastbound at around 4.20pm, to a two-car collision two miles east of the Lochgelly junction.

“It involved a silver Peugot and a grey Volvo.

“The road was closed initially, but one lane was later reopened.

“Thankfully there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries.

“The vehicles are now being recovered.”