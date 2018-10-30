A92 driver clocked at double the speed limit on danger road

Police say a driver in Fife has been clocked doing double the speed limit on a road plagued with crashes and incidents.

Officers say the driver was detected on Friday travelling more than double the speed limit on the A92 near Balfarg, heading southbound towards Glenrothes.

The sports car was said to be travelling at 88mph in a 40mph zone, according to the East Safety Camera Unit.

Safety cameras in Scotland are situated where there has been a history of injury collisions and where speed has been a factor in causing these collisions.

The 88mph speed recorded on Friday is especially concerning given the history of this particular stretch of road where a 9-year-old boy was sadly killed in 2015.

Safety Cameras Scotland continues to carry out enforcement across Scotland, including numerous locations on the A92, in an effort to improve driver behaviour.

Fife Road Policing Inspector, Andy Mather, said: “There is no excuse for driving at 88mph in a 40mph limit. Drivers have a responsibility to ensure they are complying with the speed limit at all times.

“There is sufficient signage on this road to clearly indicate a 40mph limit applies. Police Scotland continually operates a robust policy in respect of drivers who choose to exceed the speed limit.”

East Safety Camera Unit Manager, Andy Jones, stated: “This is totally unacceptable and reckless conduct – this motorist has shown a complete disregard for their own and others safety.

“I am especially frustrated given the history of this road and am left baffled how anybody could travel at 88mph here and not expect repercussions.

“In this case, the driver will be hearing from us very soon and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress