A92: Driver taken to hospital after collision between bus and van closes road

A man was taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a car on a busy Fife road today.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Nov 2023, 19:55 GMT
The incident happened on the A92 at the Rehouse roundabout near Kirkcaldy around 10:00am. The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended. The van driver was taken to hospital but it is not thought his injuries are serious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am police were called to a road crash involving a van and bus on the A92, Kirkcaldy. Officers are in attendance and the road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.”

