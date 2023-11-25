A92: Driver taken to hospital after collision between bus and van closes road
A man was taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a car on a busy Fife road earlier today.
The incident happened on the A92 at the Rehouse roundabout near Kirkcaldy around 10:00am. The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended. The van driver was taken to hospital but it is not thought his injuries are serious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.05am police were called to a road crash involving a van and bus on the A92, Kirkcaldy. Officers are in attendance and the road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.”