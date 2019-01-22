A92 restricted after five-car crash

The A92 through Fife has been restricted as a five-car crash this afternoon is causing delays.

Police have confirmed that they were called to the incident at around 3.30pm today, near the Redhouse Roundabout north of Kirkcaldy.

Restrictions are in place northbound leading up to the Bankhead Roundabout, and drivers are urged to use caution and allow plenty of time for their journey.

It is understood that no one was hurt in the incident, and police are awaiting private recovery to clear the road.

