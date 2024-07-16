A92 tragedy: lorry driver dies after vehicle leaves dual carriageway
Police confirmed that the 53-year old died at the scene earlier today.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Cowdenbeath around 10.05am, and the northbound carriageway from the M90 and Crossgates roundabout was closed for most of the morning., An air ambulance also attended, and motorists were also advised to avoid the area.
Sergeant Mike Thomson of Fife Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
