Aberdour gig for folk legend Rab

Folk legend Rab Noakes is the guest artist who will be performing at a venue in Aberdour later this month.

Rab will be appearing at The Woodside Hotel at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 20.

This year sees Rab’s lifetime in music and song flourish as he continues to tour and record. In 2017 he marked 50 years of professional performance and released an album, the celebratory ‘Welcome to Anniversaryville’.

To mark his half century in music Rab performed at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections, putting together an eight-piece band and performing a mix of old favourites and new songs.

In recent years he has been receiving awards such as a NordoffRobbins Tartan Clef for contribution to music, and a Hands up for Trad award for services to performance.

Rab had a presence in the 2018 Rip it Upexhibition at the National Museum of Scotland and he was delighted to be included in the Press’s 40 Fifers of 2018. Recent highlights for him include the production of high profile commemorative concerts for long-time friends GerryRafferty and Michael Marra.

In Aberdour, Rab will be performing solo with a rich mixture of songs, old and new, and Rab’s signature, entertainingly illustrative anecdotes. Standard tickets for the evening event are priced £10, while premium tickets, with two-course pre-gig meal and reserved seating, are priced at £25.