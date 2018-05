Rush-hour motorists faced delays on the A92 this morning after two accidents.

They happened on the westbound carriage near the Lochgelly interchange.

Police said there were no serious injuries in the two separate incidents.

The first crash involved three cars at the Lochgelly westbound slip road at 8.22 a.m.

Traffic delays were impacted with a second incident just 400m along the busy dual carriageway, resulting in long tailbacks.