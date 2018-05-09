Adding even more colour and noise to Fife Pride 2018

Young drag kings, drag queens and musical acts are being invited to sign up for this summer’s second Fife Pride in Kirkcaldy.

Organisers want to hear from performers who would like to take to the stage at the event on July 7.

The festival celebrating Fife's LGBTI community and allies returns for its second year, on July 7, 2018 in Kirkcaldy Town Centre. Pic: Dunfermline Camera Club.

And local businesses are also being urged to get involved to help make the colourful spectacular a success once again.

With support from Fife Council, Fife Cultural Trust and LGBTI charity Pink Saltire, the event is set to maintain the fun and family-friendly atmosphere created at the first Fife Pride in 2017.

Following a parade along the High Street, Fife Pride will continue in the Town Square into the evening, with a selection of music acts and entertainment taking to the stage, fringed by a market place of information, craft and food stalls.

Throughout the day, there will also be a Youth Zone at the Adam Smith Theatre, where young people can participate in a selection of activities, celebrating their identity in a safe and open environment.

Organisers are looking for young people who may be interested in performing to step forward.

Linsey Neilson, community education worker at Fife Council, said: “As the second Fife Pride will be taking place during Scotland’s Year of Young People, we’re keen to offer a platform for new and rising talent. We’re looking for singer/songwriters or performers to get in touch to see how we can work together.

“We’re also hoping to organise a family-friendly drag show, and we’re hoping some fabulous drag kings and drag queens rise to the challenge.”

Those wishing to get involved should email: info@fifepride.com. A information drop-in day is also being held at New Volunteer House, 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy on Saturday, June 2 from 10am-noon.