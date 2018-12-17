Adorable seal pups released back into wild

The Scottish SPCA has released their first rescued grey seal pups of the season that were in the care of their National Wildlife Centre in Fishcross.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity released the seals at Silver Sands beach in Aberdour after each had been rescued following reports from the public.

Picture: Scottish SPCA

This year pups in the wildlife centre have been given Harry Potter themed names and these two were called Hermione and Hufflepuff.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “Hermione and Hufflepuff were our first releases of the season.

“Hermione was quite the size, weighing 45.3kg.

“She was rescued from Dunglass beach in the Borders on Sunday, November 25 by our Inspector Jenny Scott.

Picture: Scottish SPCA

“It was quite the rescue as Hermione was so heavy and the tide was not on their side.

“Jenny was bitten by Hermione so this is a stern reminder for the public not to approach or allow dogs near seals on the beach.

“Hermione would have felt stressed and threatened and the bite is a result of that.

Colin continued: “If you spot a pup with a white coat on a public beach, please contact our animal helpline as chances are, it is in trouble and needs our attention. Do not go near it.

Picture: Scottish SPCA

“Grey seal pups which no longer have a white coat may still need our assistance if they are on a public beach and at risk, or have visible signs of injury, such as bleeding, crusty or damaged eyes, discharge from the nose, coughing or generally looking unwell.

“The public should contact our animal helpline and an operator will be able to assist.

“If the seal pup is not at risk and looks and acts healthy it should be left alone.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

