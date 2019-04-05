Advice about state pension at event in Kirkcaldy

Fife women born in the 1950s can seek advice about state pension injustice at a Women Against State Pension Age Inequality (WASPI) event in Kirkcaldy tomorrow (Saturday).

The outreach event, hosted by Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP Lesley Laird, is on from 10am to noon, at St Bryce Kirk.

WASPI groups campaign against state pension age increases which left hundreds of thousands of women in financial limbo. The changes meant women born on, or after, April 6, 1951, who expected to draw their state age pension aged 60 were left to wait until age 65 or 66.

Campaigners are calling on the Government to provide transitional arrangements and to enable affected women the right to choose to receive their state pension under the new single-tier pension if they wish.

Lesley said: “When I was first approached by the South West Fife WASPI group they asked if I would work with them to raise awareness of this important issue.

“I had no hesitation in agreeing and am delighted that we have put together an expert panel of speakers on this subject who will ensure that women in Fife who may be affected by this state pension change can come along, find out about their rights, and get advice about what it means for them.”

The event will feature representatives from Unison and Citizens Advice and speakers from the WASPI campaign, both locally and nationally. Those interested in attending are asked to register in advance – email lesley.laird.mp@parliament.uk or call 01592 724129.