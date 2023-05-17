An investigation is underway into the blaze near the main entrance of the building. It happened around 9:00pm last night, and although no-one was injured, it led to the A&E observation ward being evacuated as a precaution. It was out of commission until very late in the evening. The incident also led to a significant amount of smoke around the area of the blaze in the men’s toilet.

Four appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene - two from Kirkcaldy and a further two from Methil. The toilet area is currently cordoned off and NHS Fife is working with Police Scotland and aiding them with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the health authority said: “Last night the male public toilet near the main entrance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy was wilfully set alight. The fire service attended and dealt with the fire swiftly, managing to contain it to the toilet area.

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy - the scene of last night's fire

“There was, however, a significant amount of smoke, and the accident and emergency observation ward had to be evacuated as a precaution. No patients or staff were injured during the incident and the ward was reinstated around 10:45pm with patients returning to the area. NHS Fife would like to thank our staff and blue light colleagues for their swift action to contain this fire, helping to ensure the safety of our patients and colleagues on site last night and minimise the damage caused.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. We were mobilised at 20.47 to the alarm sounding and our standard response for that premises is four pumps and a height unit. There was a fire in a ground floor toilet and crews extinguished it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad