Aldi supermarket sweep to help you AND the foodbank

Aldi is offering a local shopper from the Kirkcaldy area the chance to take home a trolley full of food for free and help out a local foodbank at the same time, by taking part in an in-store Supermarket Sweep.

To be in with a chance of taking part in the Supermarket Sweep, shoppers should fill out an application form in the McKenzie Street store by Saturday June 16.

One lucky shopper will then be chosen to do a five-minute trolley dash in-store and keep all the food items they can grab. On top of this, Aldi will donate the cash value of their trolley to a chosen local foodbank. Shoppers will be asked to nominate their favourite local foodbank when applying to take part.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland, said: “The AldiSupermarket Sweep event is a fun way for our shoppers to help support their local community and get plenty of shopping for themselves at the same time.

“By filling out an application form in Kirkcaldy’s McKenzie Street store you will be entered into a draw and could find yourself filling your boots with all your Aldi favourites in no time.”

Entrants must be over 18 years old to take part and only food items will be included in the sweep.

Entry is free and open until Saturday June 16. A winner will be selected and invited to take part in the event at the McKenzie Street Aldi store in Kirkcaldy before 27 June 2018. Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after 10pm on their chosen date.