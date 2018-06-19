Allan Bryant Snr tells Crimewatch of ‘living hell’

In a Crimewatch appeal for information about missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant, his father today spoke of the family’s pain.

The 27-year-old’s parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Dugan appeared along with Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston on BBC1 this morning.

Allan Bryant.

Allan Bryant Snr said: “It’s a living hell. You’re trying to move on, but you can’t move on because you’re actually stuck in Limbo.

“How can you move on in life when you don’t know what’s happened to your first-born child?”

Allan, 23 at the time, has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

Marie Degan: “I’m hoping for someone to come forward with information and put an end to this for us.

“This is a living nightmare for the whole family. We can’t move on, we never will move on, we need answers.”

DI Kevin Houliston drew attention to a distinctive striped T-shirt Allan was wearing, which was blue, grey, and white.

He urged anyone who remembers seeing it that night to get in touch with police on 101.