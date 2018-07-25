Allotments closed after war time devices found

Allotments at a Fife park have been temporarily closed, after plot holders dug up war time grenades.

A specialist company scanned the allotments at Silverburn Park following the incidents and highlighted areas that require further investigation, meaning intrusive surveys of the plots will have to be carried out.

Access to the site was restricted from today (Wednesday).

Fife Council has said it will work to minimise loss of crops and replace any plot structures that are not reusable.

Plot holders will also receive a full refund for their allotment rental this year and officers will work closely with the specialist contractor to complete the work and bring the site back into use as quickly as possible.

Convener of the Community & Housing Services Committee, Councillor Judy Hamilton said: “It’s such an unfortunate time of year for the plot holders to be affected in this way.

“However, the decision to close the site was not taken lightly and I would like to thank officers who have acted immediately in the interest of public safety.

“They have also put a range of measures in place to limit the disruption as much as practically possible.”

Fife Council has also highlighted that the rest of Silverburn Park is not affected by the temporary closure of the allotments.