Amazon announces free accelerator event for businesses in Fife

Businesses in Fife are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a programme that provides free training to local SMEs

Amazon’s exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator is coming to Fife on 20th August and 23rd September and local businesses are invited to sign up now.

Now in its second year, the Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small businesses with free training and unique best practice on how to innovate and grow. Hosted at the Amazon site in Fife, the Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training as well as providing a peek-behind-the-curtain of how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Through the Accelerator, small businesses in Fife will benefit from two days of in-person training workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders, site tours demonstrating some of the technologies being used by Amazon, along with a virtual masterclass covering how businesses can create a culture of innovation within their own organisations.

Amazon Innovation Accelerator is coming to Fife on 20th August and 23rd September

“Our aim with the Amazon Innovation Accelerator is to support UK businesses to grow and create a culture of innovation within their own organisations,” said Amazon’s UK Regional Director Neil Travis. We received overwhelmingly positive feedback from a pilot last year, and are excited to be expanding the activity this year to six locations across the UK, driving growth in businesses from Fife and further afield.”

“Fife Chamber is thrilled to work with Amazon to bring the Amazon Innovation Accelerator programme to our local businesses,” said Fife Chamber of Commerce CEO, Stephen Percy-Robb. “This is a fantastic opportunity for SMEs to gain invaluable insights and practical training from a global leader in innovation. The free workshops, site tours, and virtual masterclass will equip Fife businesses with the tools and strategies they need to grow and thrive in today's competitive market.”

"I urge Fife businesses to act fast and secure their place in this exceptional program. Don't miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge and drive innovation within your company."

The 2024 Accelerator kicked off in Greater Manchester earlier this year, where local businesses participated in two in-person workshops and a virtual masterclass over the course of a month at Amazon’s Bolton Robotics Centre.

Small businesses operating in the manufacturing, engineering, logistics, retail or related industries and generating a turnover of at least £250,000 are eligible to apply for participation in the Accelerator. Spaces are limited and applications close 10th August.