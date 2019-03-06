Amy and Jess to take on Crufts

A Glenrothes dog owner is heading to Crufts as part of the Scottish Rally Team, taking part in the Inter-regional competition.

Rally is the latest sport to be recognised by the Kennel Clu, and Amy Jackson will be competing with her crossbreed dog, Jess. cross-bred.

Each dog and handler work together as a team, navigating a course of 10-15 exercises. Each course is different and there are over 100 exercises in Rally, including stationery tasks, recalls, jumps, retrieves and cone weaves.

There are six competitors in the Team and Amy is entered in Level Five.

The Inter-regional Rally Competition takes place at Crufts each year between seven teams – Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and four English regions. Last year, the Scottish Team gained third place in the event. The competition is being held at the NEC in Birmingham this Thursday.

Amy said: “Jess is a rescue dog and has been in my life for 10-and-a-half years. We have done so much together such as Obedience, Agility, Grooming, Heelwork to Music, and KC Good Citizen Dog Scheme, which we both enjoy.

“We have competed at Crufts in various Young Kennel Club activities and have also qualified for the Good Citizen Special Pre-beginners final.

“We are both looking forward to representing Scotland in the Inter-regional Rally Obedience competition. This will be the third time Jess has competed in the Team.”