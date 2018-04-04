An eggs-cellent surprise!

John McCabe, head chef at Preston House Nursing Home in Glenrothes, organised a collection of Easter Eggs for the pupils of the town’s John Fergus School and the children’s ward at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The response from Preston House staff, residents and their families and staff at Kingdom Homes HQ in Kirkcaldy was tremendous with over 100 eggs donated.

Pupils from John Fergus School called in to Preston House to meet some of the residents and were invited to choose an Easter Egg for their classmates.

The remaining eggs will be delivered to Victoria Hospital in time for Easter.

John would like to thank everyone who donated the eggs.