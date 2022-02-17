Andrew Dykes: Police trace man reported missing from Fife town
Police have traced a man who had been reported missing in Fife.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:19 pm
Extensive searches had been made to locate Andrew Dykes who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in his home town of Rosyth.
The 45-year old had never gone missing before.
Read More
Read MoreJoe Malone: Tributes paid to 'Mr Kirkcaldy' after death of former Penny Farthing...
Police said that Mr Dykes has been traced safe and well.
They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.