Andrew Dykes: Police trace man reported missing from Fife town

Police have traced a man who had been reported missing in Fife.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 5:19 pm

Extensive searches had been made to locate Andrew Dykes who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in his home town of Rosyth.

The 45-year old had never gone missing before.

Joe Malone: Tributes paid to 'Mr Kirkcaldy' after death of former Penny Farthing...

Missing Andrew Dykes

Police said that Mr Dykes has been traced safe and well.

They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

