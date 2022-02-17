Andrew Dykes: Police trace man reported missing from Fife town

Extensive searches had been made to locate Andrew Dykes who was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in his home town of Rosyth.

The 45-year old had never gone missing before.

Missing Andrew Dykes

Police said that Mr Dykes has been traced safe and well.

They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

