Anger over illegal dumping next to River Leven

Action is being taken to tackle illegal dumping at a site next to the River Leven, ahead of a multi-million pound project aimed at cleaning up the area.

Furniture and household items are among the range of things that have been dumped in woodland in Methil, near the Steelworks Brae area.

There are concerns the dumping could impact on a project which aims to clean up areas around the river and make the most of the waterway, encouraging active travel and tourism.

Councillors John O’Brien and Ken Caldwell said they had received numerous calls from local residents about the dumping over the last few weeks.

CCTV cameras have been placed in the area, but Cllr O’Brien also wants a barrier placed to stop vans gaining access to the land.

“The River Leven Project is going to do a lot of work to protect the environment and this is interfering with that,” said Cllr O’Brien.

“It wouldn’t be good for any tourists coming to this area as well. Who is going to pick all of this up?”

The councillor noted that the dumpers had to pass the Methil Recycling Centre to get to the site of the dumping, and added: “We’re taking positive action. We’re not going to let people disrespect the community. There is no excuse.”

Cllr Ken Caldwell added: “I am reporting fly-tipping to council officers several times a week, every week.

“It’s such a shame that our wonderful countryside is being spoilt by a thoughtless few. Often they are driving past the recycling centre to dump there rubbish by the River Leven.

“We now have CCTV cameras installed at Steelworks Brae, so hopefully this will act as a deterrent.

“We have so many good things happening in Levenmouth, such as The River Leven Valley Project to help make our community proud of where they live.

“I would ask everybody to use the appropriate waste disposal services and if anyone witnesses fly-tipping, to report it to the Police Scotland on 101.”