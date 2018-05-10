Another chance to buy Flying Scotsman tickets ahead of Fife visit

With just over a week to go before Flying Scotsman rolls through Fife, steam lovers are being given another chance to buy tickets.

Three special Cathedrals Express trips will be running on Sunday, May 20, using Flying Scotsman - all leaving from Edinburgh and heading over the Forth Bridge into the Kingdom.

Tickets have become available for the Flying Scotsman morning tour .

And tickets have recently become available for the morning trip only.

The first outing is at approximately 9am when the world’s most famous steam locomotive heads out from Edinburgh Waverley, over the Forth Bridge, on the Fife Circle route.

Once over the bridge, Flying Scotsman will head into the Kingdom and make her way along the coast towards Kirkcaldy, before turning back inland, via Dunfermline.

The train will then head back over the Forth Bridge and arrive in Edinburgh at approximately 11.45am.

During the trip, passengers in Pullman Style Dining and Premier Dining will enjoy a champagne brunch, and First Class will enjoy complimentary champagne, orange juice and biscuits, while Premium Standard passengers will be served tea and coffee.

Trip organisers, Steam Dreams, have revealed that ten seats in Pullman Style Dining have recently become available on this Forth Bridge Brunch trip as a group has reduced its numbers.

Tickets for this trip are available by calling the booking office on 01483 209888 or by visiting the website www.steamdreams.co.uk.

Then, at approximately 1.45pm, Scotsman leaves Edinburgh once again travelling over the Forth Bridge and taking passengers through Fife.

The train will then head back to Edinburgh late afternoon.

In the evening, Flying Scotsman will depart from Edinburgh at 7pm and will once more head out across the Forth Bridge, offering passengers sunset views of Fife, before arriving back in the capital at approximately 9.45pm.

Meanwhile, Steam Dreams has also announced that an exclusive limited number of seats on other Flying Scotsman tours can now be booked.

On Saturday, May 19, passengers can join Flying Scotsman at York, and enjoy a journey along the East Coast, a route where this most famous locomotive ran throughout its working career.

Passengers will be treated to some spectacular sights including Durham Cathedral, the Angel of the North, Tyne Bridges, Holy Isle and many miles of Scottish Coastline.

And on Tuesday, May 22, Flying Scotsman will set out from Edinburgh and head south along the West Coast Main Line route, stopping briefly at Carlisle before continuing through some of the most attractive scenery in the Cumbrian Fells and over the Settle and Carlisle Railway.

For this one-way trip on May 22 with Scotsman, Steam Dreams have teamed up with Virgin trains to include a same day return ticket on their service train in the fare taking passengers from Preston back to Edinburgh after the trip.

Marcus Robertson, founder of Steam Dreams, said: “There is something so special about working with Flying Scotsman North of the Border.

“Although she was built in England, Flying Scotsman feels very much a Scottish icon. Last year our trips in and around Scotland were fantastically popular and earned Scotland publicity all over the world.”

He added: “It is our aim to bring this most famous engine to as wide an audience as possible and we are delighted to be able to extend our existing programme of trips to include even more opportunity for passengers to experience the magic of Flying Scotsman.”

Tickets for these trips on board Flying Scotsman are available by calling the Booking Office on 01483 209888 or visiting www.SteamDreams.co.uk.