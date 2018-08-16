Anstruther RNLI volunteer rescues his dad

An RNLI lifeboat volunteer was given a surprise this week, when he rescued a familiar face.

The Anstruther Lifeboat crew were called out on Saturday morning to a small vessel with a fouled propeller.

Volunteer George Hodge had just finished a night shift when he was awoken by the sound of his pager.

What he didn’t know was that the man in need of assistance from the RNLI was his own dad, Brian.

The D class launched within 10 minutes and proceeded to the scene, where George joined his dad aboard the boat and assisted him back to Anstruther harbour.