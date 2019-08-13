Apology for any concern caused by Mossmorran flaring

ExxonMobil has apologised to the local community for any concern caused by the current unplanned flaring at its Fife Ethylene Plant.

In a statement released early this morning, the company said the “high volume flaring” at Mossmorran followed a loss of steam generation and the plant was experiencing a significant process outage.

The current flaring at Exxon Mobil was caused by the loss of steam generation

And it apologised for any concern the flaring may be causing among local residents.

Jacob McAlister, plant manager, said: “Our first priority remains the safety of our people and our surrounding communities, followed closely by minimising the community impact of flaring.

“We are now developing plans to safely shut down plant operations to allow us to execute the necessary maintenance and eliminate flaring.

“We apologise unreservedly for any concern that this event may currently be causing and will update further as timelines become clearer.”

He added that SEPA has been advised in accordance with the firm’s regulatory responsibilities.