Appeal after cockerels found abandoned in Fife field

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two Polish Bantam cockerels were found abandoned in a field in Fife.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the cockerels by a member of the public on Monday, November 26.

Scottish SPCA inspector Sarah Gregory said: “The cockerels were found abandoned on Cardenden Road near Lochgelly on Sunday.

“A member of the public was able to contain them on Sunday night before calling us on Monday morning to collect them.

“They were a bit thin but appear otherwise to be in good health with clean feathers.

“This is not the first instance of animal abandonment in this area. The fields along Cardenden Road have been a hot spot for abandoning animals recently, especially small farm animals.

“Local residents often take in the abandoned animals, which means many cases of abandonment haven’t actually been reported.

“If anyone recognises these cockerels we’d urge them to contact us as we are keen to identify their owner and whomever is abandoning animals in the Lochgelly area.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

