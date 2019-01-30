Appeal after dead puppy found on Kirkcaldy beach

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dead puppy was found on Kirkcaldy beach.

officers from the animal welfare charity were alerted on January 24 after a member of the public found the puppy near the harbour end of the beach.

The charity is now calling on the public for information following the grim discovery

Scottish SPCA inspector Sarah Gregory said, “We were contacted by a member of the public who found the puppy on 24 January.

“We believe the puppy to be under a week old.

“The black and white pup was found near the harbour end of the beach on sand beside the rocks.

“We are concerned for the bitch who gave birth to this puppy and we would like to know the circumstances that led to the puppy being found on the beach.

“We are thankful to the member of the public who found the pup and took it to her home to wait for us to arrive.

“If anyone in the area recognises this puppy, or has any information then we would urge you to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”