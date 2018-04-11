Appeal after dog found tied to a pole in Glenrothes

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was found tied to a pole in Glenrothes.

The charity was alerted after a dog walker found the canine in the woods at Forresters Lodge on Friday morning.

The dog is now in the care of the charity’s Centre in Balerno, where she has been named Bonnie.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said, “The poor dog was freezing and scared but we were able to get her over to our centre in Balerno and she is doing well.

“She was wearing a black and gold harness when she was found.

“We would ask anyone who recognises Bonnie to contact us as we are keen to identify her owner and establish how she came to be there.

“Bonnie is super friendly dog and we will continue to care for her until we can find her a loving new home.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.