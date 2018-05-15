Appeal after major fire at Fife industrial estate

Police have appealed for information following a wilful fireraising in Glenrothes.

The incident occurred at Southfield Industrial Estate in the Faraday Road area around 11.15pm last night, sparking a major operation.

Around 40 firefighters raced to the scene to tackle the blaze in two disused premises which were extensively damaged.

A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is now underway to establish the full circumstances.

Sergeant Kirk Donnelly of Glenrothes Police Station said: “This was a hugely reckless act which has resulted in damage to property, with other neighbouring business premises also at risk of being damaged.

“I’d urge anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area in recent days, or who has any information about this fire, to contact us as soon as possible. I want to reassure the community that all efforts will be made to trace the people responsible.

“We are also continuing to investigate a small number of other fireraisings which have occurred recently in the town. However, it is not believed at this time that these incidents are linked and Glenrothes CID continue to follow several positive lines of enquiry.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 5086 of May 14 or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

