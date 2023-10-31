News you can trust since 1871
Appeal after man, 43, dies in road crash in Windygates

Police have launched an appeal after a man was killed in a crash in Windygates.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:59 GMT
The incident happened on Monday evening and involved a pedestrian and a car in the A911 near Milton Road.

Emergency services raced to the scene around 6:10pm, but the 43-year old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle driver and passenger were shaken but not injured. The road was closed until 1:00am on Tuesday to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Road Policing Inspector James Henry said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the pedestrian or the crash to please contact us.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward (Pic: TSPL)Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward (Pic: TSPL)
"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.

“We would also like to thank everyone who stopped at the scene to help. If you did and haven’t provided officers with your details, please contact 101, quoting reference 2946 of 30, October.”

