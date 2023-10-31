Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Monday evening and involved a pedestrian and a car in the A911 near Milton Road.

Emergency services raced to the scene around 6:10pm, but the 43-year old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle driver and passenger were shaken but not injured. The road was closed until 1:00am on Tuesday to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road Policing Inspector James Henry said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the pedestrian or the crash to please contact us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward (Pic: TSPL)

"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or home recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.