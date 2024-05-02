Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened on the A985 between Crombie and Rosyth around 3.40pm on Wednesday, and involved a silver Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade motorbike.

Emergency services attended, and the 44-year old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. The road was closed and re-opened around 9.35pm.

Sergeant Allan Russell said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, that could assist with our enquiries are asked to get in touch.”