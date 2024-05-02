Appeal after man seriously injured in crash which closed Fife road for six hours
It happened on the A985 between Crombie and Rosyth around 3.40pm on Wednesday, and involved a silver Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade motorbike.
Emergency services attended, and the 44-year old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. The road was closed and re-opened around 9.35pm.
Sergeant Allan Russell said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, that could assist with our enquiries are asked to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2234 of Wednesday, 1 May, 2024.
