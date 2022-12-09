Sadly a pedestrian died in the incident.

Officers were called to a report of a road crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the A91, Old Guardbridge around 7.15pm on Thursday, December 8.

Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Three occupants were within the car – a 68-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman and a four-month-old baby. None of the occupants required medical treatment.

The road was closed for several hours to allow officers to complete their crash scene investigation.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area with any information to contact us, in particular, anyone with dash cam equipment is asked to check their footage as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”