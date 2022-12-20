It happened outside Roseacre Chalets in Newport on Tay around 4:00pm on Friday, December 16.

A 27-year-old man was struck by a vehicle which then failed to stop.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Pic: TSPL

Sergeant Stephen Murray said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The make and model of the vehicle involved are currently unknown so we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle showing any signs of recent impact damage.

