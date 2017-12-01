Appeal after racist abuse on Fife train

Police are appealing for information after reports of racist abuse on a train between Fife and Edinburgh.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm to 9.10pm on Thursday, November 16, on a train between Edinburgh and Glenrothes with Thornton.

Two men were shouting racist abuse at another passenger on the train.

A member of train staff asked them to leave, which they did at Dalmeny station.

British Transport Police say both men are white, aged between 40 and 50 years old, one was wearing a high visibility jacket and the other was wearing a high visibility body warmer. One of the men had short hair and the other was bald.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which could identify the offenders.

Please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016.