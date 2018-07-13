Appeal after unprovoked attack in Kirkcaldy bar

A man has been left with facial injuries after an unprovoked attack in a Kirkcaldy bar.

Police say may have been hit by a glass or bottle during the incident on Saturday, June 24.

They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The attack – which police describe as unprovoked – happened around 1.00 am at Society Bar, Charlotte Street.

The 32-year old victim was left with facial injuries.

He was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Constable Abby Armour from Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “This was an unprovoked attack that has left the victim injured and we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We believe that the man responsible used a glass or glass bottle during this assault.

“I am eager to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, to come forward to help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information relevant to our investigation should contact Kirkcaldy Police via 101, quoting incident number 0388 of 24th June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.