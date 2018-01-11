Appeal following theft of coins in St Andrews

Police in Fife are appealing for information following the theft of coins from an address in St Andrews.

The theft took place around 3pm on Friday 22 December at an address in the Churchill Crescent area.

Two men attended at the address with the intention of buying a coin, however, once the men had left the owner noticed a number of coins missing.

The stolen coins include an 1883 $20 gold coin, an 1887 £5 gold coin and a 1793 George III spade guinea. In total approximately fifteen coins were stolen.

Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspects are both described as white males, of medium to heavy build. One of the men is described as being in his fifties, with balding hair and spoke with a Scottish accent.

The second male of heavier build was described as speaking with an Irish accent.

Constable Paddy Paterson of St Andrews Police Station said: “This is a despicable act and an appalling crime which has left the owner devastated.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the coins, or who has information about their current whereabouts, contact police as soon as possible.

“Equally, anyone who recognises the description of the men or who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around the time of the theft is asked to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact St Andrews Police Station via 101, quoiting incident number 1268 of 8 January. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.