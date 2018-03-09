Appeal for disabled toilet to be installed in St Andrews

The father of a disabled boy has called for a special toilet facility to be installed in St Andrews.

Andrew White said it was an “absolute disgrace” that the town does not toilet facilities for disabled people, while other towns around the Kingdom have several.

He told Tourism St Andrews that the lack of appropriate facilities was putting people off visiting the town.

Mr White wants a Changing Places toilet, which includes a hoist, adequate space for carers and a wheelchair, an emergency alarm and much more, installed in the town.

He told the group: “As the town is so focussed on tourism, with the golf and beach attractions and the increase in visitors that will come from the opening of the V&A, priority should be given to such a facility.

“Families and carers will not visit St Andrews if there are not appropriate facilities.”

Debbie McCallum, chair of Tourism St Andrews, said: “St Andrews is a world class destination and we need to provide world class facilities.

“We are failing in this regard when it comes to our accessible facilities and indeed our public toilet facilities.”

Janice Laird, community manager north east Fife at Fife Council, said: “The council have commissioned feasibility works to consider locating Changing Places facilities in St Andrews. Although there are accessible toilets for disabled access within the town there is a recognition that there is a need for a Changing Places unit in this locality. The feasibility works will assess the design and cost and further consultation will take place to consider funding.”