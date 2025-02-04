Appeal launched to stop further vandalism to Old Tom Morris statue in St Andrews

Local golf historian launches fund-raising campaign after latest mindless act

An appeal has been made to raise funds to try and stop a statue in St Andrews of Old Tom Morris being vandalised on a constant basis.

It follows the statue, which is located close to the Old Course and was only unveiled in October last year, being damaged for a second time.

“I don’t know what to say,” wrote St Andrews-based golf historian Roger McStravick of a golf club in Old Tom’s hand being snapped off once more.

“The club was snapped off and they didn’t leave the club this time. Seems that there was some partying going on. Broken glass near statue etc.”

Mr McStravick has now issued a further update through social media, tagging three-time Open champion Tiger Woods in his post.

“With the club head stolen, this is going to be an expensive fix,” he wrote in his latest post. “The club needs to re-cast and then attached to Tom's coat, so that this NEVER happens again.

“A gofundme page is open for donations. If you can help, please do. If you can share this link https://gofund.me/ca2b1940 I would be most grateful.”

Two-time major winner Sandy Lyle attended the unveiling of the statue of his fellow Open champion during last year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Sculpted by David Annand, the statue sits on Bow Butts, which is located behind The Royal & Ancient Golf Clubhouse, with four-time Open champion Morris looking towards the Old Course.

The statue was unveiled by Sheila Walker, Old Tom’s great, great-granddaughter, who lives above the famous shop nearby that once bore his name.