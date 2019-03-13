Appeal over knife used in Fife sex attack

Police have issued an image of the knife used to threaten a woman who was then subjected to a serious sexual assault in Fife.

At around 8pm on Tuesday, January 29, the 20-year-old walked along Herriot Crescent and onto Kirkland Road in Methil when she was approached by a man who threatened her with the blade.

The woman was then led to an area of wasteland, near Laird Avenue, where she was attacked.

An investigation led by Fife’s Public Protection Unit was launched and the knife was recovered at the scene on the same evening the incident took place.

Inquiries are still ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Stuart Morris from the PPU in Fife said: “While the public response to this incident has been very encouraging, we have not yet identified the man responsible and it is imperative that members of the community help us bring this individual to justice.

“As you can see, this is a very distinctive knife which may have been bought individually or as part of a set, which could now be missing one from the collection.

“Do you, or someone you know, own a set like this, which is missing a knife? Do you know someone who you’ve seen in possession of a knife like this? If so, then please contact police immediately.

“A young woman was subjected to a very serious attack and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information to search their conscience and get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Those with information are asked to contact Fife’s Public Protection Unit via 101, quoting incident number 3508 of January 29. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

