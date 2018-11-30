Appeal: Santa’s charity sleigh needs a driver

An appeal has gone out to Fifers who can help Santa get his sleigh round Kirkcaldy.

The annual Kirkcaldy Lions Club event sees Santa take to the streets to raise fund for a range of good causes.

The sleigh travels through the town for a few weeks before Christmas, pulled by an able driver as Santa and his helpers take donations from the public.

But this year the usual driver will be unable to make the second week.

Lions Club Kirkcaldy president George Macdonald said the group is looking for a volunteer with a clean driving licence who is able to pull a trailer for the week starting December 17.

He said: “Santa needs some assistance, we’re looking for three days’ cover as our usual driver is away that week.

“It’s important that Santa is able to make his visits to the town.

“Last year we raised just over £4,000, and we’re looking to try and beat that this year if we can.

“We have a driver for the first week, but we need a driver for the 17th to the 20th. “

The Lions event raises funds for a number of good causes, such as Rachel House, Kirkcaldy Foodbank, Fife Floorball, The Scouts, and Maggie’s Centre.

Last year Santa’s sleigh was renewed after the old one showed signs of wear and tear.

The route takes in various areas in Kirkcaldy, starting on Monday, December 10.

Anyone who can tow the sleigh during the week of Monday, December 17, should text George Macdonald on 07913242635