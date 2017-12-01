Appeal to find missing Cupar man

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man from Cupar.

Robbie Cowan (19) was last seen in the Springfield area of the town at 3.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short brown hair which is longer on the top, and blue eyes.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, and trainers when last seen.

Robbie has links to north east Fife and the Arbroath area.

If you have seen Robbie or know where he is, call 101 quoting reference 2425 of 30th November.