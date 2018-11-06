Appeal to find missing teen last seen near Fife College campus

Police in Kirkcaldy are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing teenager.

Cameron Fenwick, 16, was last seen at around 1:20pm on Monday, near Fife College’s campus on St. Brycedale Avenue.

He is described as 5ft 6 inches tall, of slim build and has a fair complexion. He has dark brown hair, which is swept over at the front, and blue eyes. Cameron has a number of piercings to his face and ears.

Cameron was last seen wearing a black t-shift and black trousers. He has links to the central and western areas of Fife.

Inspector Gordon Anderson of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Cameron’s welfare and are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Cameron, or a man matching his description, to contact us immediately.

“In addition, anyone with information that can help us trace his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“If Cameron reads this appeal, I too would ask that he gets in touch with Police or his family and let someone know that he is safe.”

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 5630 of 5th November, 2018.