Appeal to help re-establish three missing Glenrothes community councils

Glenrothes residents have been urged to get involved in their community and make the town a better place.

The appeal was issued by North Glenrothes Community Council – one of just two such organisations in the town – ahead of fresh elections in March.

While North Glenrothes and Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie both have active community councils, there are no such groups to represent people in Auchmuty and Woodside, South Parks and Rimbleton, and Glenwood.

NGCC continues to play an active role in the community, being in regular contact with local politicians and Fife Council, getting involved in major issues such as the A92 ‘five hazards’ and out-of-hours service, and meeting with the developers aiming to transform the Tullis Russell site.

“Members of the NGCC would like to see community councils for all the areas in the town to bring together active people interested in their local community,” said Ron Page, chairman of the group.

“They could be from local associations, churches, or people as individuals. It’s a matter of bringing local people together to try to make things happen. And this could be in their own local area or the whole of Glenrothes.

“The setting up of the three missing Glenrothes community councils has to be done by January 18 via a petition to Fife Council. Those interested should contact Linda Bissett as early as possible, or any member of the NGCC. All people 16 years old and over are eligible so long as they are on the electoral roll.

“Hopefully there are enough people willing to work for a better town.”

Linda Bissett, head of Democratic Services at Fife Council, is keen to encourage more people to make a real difference in their local areas.

“Community councils are an important part of giving our communities a voice,” she said.

“They can provide councillors and statutory bodies with the grassroots viewpoint and opinions that are essential to shaping services and making decisions about issues that matter to local people. New blood is always needed if groups like this are to grow and develop.

“For those areas wishing to re-establish a community council and organising a petition I would remind them that when speaking to local people it would be worthwhile making sure that some of them would be willing to take on the roles of office-bearer, that is chair, vice-chair, secretary and treasurer as this has occasionally been a problem in the past.”

Community Council elections

A fresh round of community council elections will be held on March 21.

These will be for areas that do not currently have a community council, including Auchmuty and Woodside, Glenwood, and South Parks and Rimbleton.

If you are interested in re-establishing a community councils you will need to organise a petition and get it signed by 20 electors (people who are on the electoral register) from the community council area.

This should be submitted to Fife Council by January 18 at the latest.