Are more homes going to be built on Kirkcaldy esplanade?

A development company has submitted an application notice to develop an area of land on Kirkcaldy Esplanade.

Grant Road Properties has put in a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for phased delivery of a residential-led mixed use development at 397-401 Esplanade, adjacent to the Morrisons supermarket at the west end of the prom.

And to show the local community some of the proposals planned for the site, Grant Road Properties is holding a public consultation drop-in day at the nearby Philp Hall on Links Street on Tuesday, July 31 from 11am to 8pm.

Notice of the application has also been sent out to local interested parties including Kirkcaldy West Community Council.

David Henderson, chairman of the group, said that his attempts to find out more about the plans had been unsuccessful.

“They are saying very little and I think we will have to wait to find out more at the public consultation event,” he told the Press.

“The site wraps around the Morrisons supermarket, and some people I have spoken to about it so far have expressed concerns that there could be problems regarding access.

“It also says very little about what the mixed development means, in addition to the housing element.

“It will be interesting to find out more and I would encourage people to go along and ask questions.”