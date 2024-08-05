Aria Care partners with Burns Gym to deliver virtual fitness programme to all 50 care homes

Aria Care is excited to announce a 12-month partnership with Burns Gym, bringing their innovative virtual fitness programme to all 50 Aria care homes. This collaboration aims to enhance the physical and mental well-being of our residents through engaging and inclusive virtual exercise sessions.

Michele Saunders, Dementia & Lifestyle Manager at Aria Care, shared her enthusiasm: “At a recent Burns Gym workshop in one of our homes, the laughter and socialising of the group overtook the exercises. Residents were chatting, laughing at how everyone’s arms and legs were all lifting together, and unknowingly moving in time to the music, increasing their mobility and strength. The sight of boys in kilts added to the fun. After the workshop, the energy was high, and residents left with large smiles. In a short time, a big difference was made. Thank you, Joe, and Tony, for making a structured exercise class full of fun for everyone.”

Joe Burns, Co-Owner of Burns Gym, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to partner with Aria to bring our programme to all Aria care homes. This partnership aligns with our mission of making fitness inclusive to everyone.”

Tony Burns, Co-Owner of Burns Gym, added, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Aria Care. At Burns Gym, we are passionate about our work and committed to ensuring that the people we support receive the best possible service from our programme.”

The virtual fitness sessions have quickly become a highlight for residents. Abi Rose-Armstrong, Home Manager at Strathview Care Home in Fife, remarked: “Well, what can I say? We have not had an online activity before where colleagues and residents are asking me if it is on today! I feel that the personalised interaction that residents receive is the key. They look forward to the care home being mentioned, especially when specific residents' names are mentioned, which makes them really smile!”

This partnership underscores Aria Care’s and Burns Gym's shared commitment to promoting health, happiness, and community spirit among residents. The programme's success so far highlights the transformative power of fitness and social interaction, making it a valuable addition to Aria Care's offerings.

For more information, visit www.ariacare.co.uk.