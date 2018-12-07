Armed gang burst into home in late-night robbery bid

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Fife.

The incident happened around 12.25am on Friday December 7 in the Andrew Street area of Lochgelly when at least three men entered a property in possession of knives but left when disturbed.

One man is described as aged between 35 and 45-years-old, around 5ft 6ins to 6ft tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black woollen hat with a distinctive black band to the front, a black bomber jacket and dark trousers. A second male is described as wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Dow of Dunfermline CID said: “Fortunately no one was injured in this incident but it was a very frightening experience for those involved and we are eager to trace these men.

“Those responsible may also have been in the area of Furnace Place in Lumphinnans in the early hours of Friday morning and we are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch immediately.

“In particular we would urge anyone who may have seen an unknown vehicle in the Andrew Street area or Lumphinnans, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to call us.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Dunfermline CID on 101, quoting incident 0105 of December 7, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

