Armed police and bomb disposal called to Fife street as homes evacuated

Residents in Main Street found themselves evacuated as a precaution around 8:00am after police responded to a report of concern for a person. They found a number of “suspect” items in his home but they were deemed to be imitation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.05 am police were called to a concern for person at an address in Main Street, Colinsburgh. Officers, including firearms officers, attended and a 57-year-old man was arrested from the address. He is currently at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for assessment.”The statement added: “Following the discovery of a number of suspect items within the house, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal attended, however, all items were found to be imitation. At the time, residents were evacuated as a precaution. All have been allowed to return. Inquiries into the incident are continuing.”