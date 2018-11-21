Armistice 100: Kirkcaldy smashes Poppy Appeal total

The generosity of local shoppers and businesses in the Kirkcaldy area has raised an extraordinary £25,754 for the Scottish Poppy Appeal – smashing last year’s total of £14K.

Throughout the centenary Remembrance period, local people, volunteers and businesses have stepped up to support the Poppy Appeal, generously donating their time and money.

A wide range of local Kirkcaldy organisations and retailers - supermarkets, schools, banks, pubs - even barber shops - all made a big contribution, helping this year’s Appeal on its way to such an amazing total. Deserving a special shout-out are all those volunteers who donated their own time to sell the poppies, as well as those who donated poppy-related gifts to sell in the Poppy shop at the Mercat Shopping Centre. Accompanying the stand was a ‘memory tree’ which received over 100 messages from members of the public.

All of this money goes towards providing vital support to the Armed Forces community living in Scotland. Each year, approximately five million poppies are distributed during the Scottish Poppy Appeal, which is only possible through the tireless efforts of around 10,000 dedicated volunteers across Scotland. Again, as with last year, 2018’s Kirkcaldy Area Organiser was MKM Building Supplies.

Ian Watson, Branch Director at MKM Kirkcaldy, said: “Kirkcaldy’s local people and

businesses have once again shown their incredible generosity and commitment to the

Poppy Appeal. Our Poppy shop and memory tree in the Mercat Centre was the focal point for this year - we shared a few emotional stories over the week. A huge congratulations and ‘thank you’ to all involved in raising this incredible amount for the most worthy of causes!”

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “This year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal had added significance as it marked the centenary of the Armistice, which brought the First World War to an end. It is therefore a fitting tribute to the generation who served, sacrificed and changed our world that, 100 years on, such an incredible total has been raised in Kirkcaldy.

“This will allow Poppyscotland to help hundreds of members of the Armed Forces community receive our life-changing support in the coming year.

“We thank Ian, the MKM Building Supplies team and all of our amazing volunteers for all of their hard work.”